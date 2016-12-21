SFD: Smoke detector saved man's life in townhome fire
A Shreveport man escaped a fire at his Highland neighborhood townhouse early Friday morning, and the fire department credits the working smoke detectors in the home. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the back of the building.
