SFD: Homeless man likely caused blaze that damaged vacant homes
A homeless man is believed to have accidentally started a fire that damaged 2 vacant houses in Ledbetter Heights early Thursday morning. The blaze began around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Pete Harris Drive and Milam Street, near the Shreveport Police Department.
Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
