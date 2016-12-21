More
A letter written by UH Board Chairman Steve Skrivanos was sent to all employees yesterday with the news of the resignation. Rod Williams has resigned his post as President of University Health Shreveport to pursue new ventures after two years of service to the citizens of north Louisiana.
