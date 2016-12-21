North Carolina State running back Matthew Dayes tries to fight off a tackle by Vanderbilt safety Ryan White in the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., M... . North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb tackles Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.