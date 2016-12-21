Man found fatally shot inside car cra...

Man found fatally shot inside car crashed into Shreveport apartments identified

Saturday

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle that crashed into an apartment early Saturday morning. Police were called to a report of shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Golf Links Blvd. when they found 21-year-old Phadarius Hughes in the parking lot of the Briarwood Apartments.

