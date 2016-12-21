Man arrested over shooting in fight near community center
A man is accused of shooting another during a fight Dec. 27 in north Shreveport in which the wounded man's brother also was hurt. The altercation occurred about 11:45 a.m. that date near David Raines Community Center in the 1600 block of David Raines Road in Shreveport.
