Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping mother and child
A man is behind bars after reportedly forcing an ex-girlfriend and child into a vehicle and making threats to kill her. Donnie Miner, 42, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment, according to the Shreveport Police Department jail bookings, Police say the woman agreed to meet with Miner in the 5000 block of Greenwood Road with her one-year-old son.
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shreveport lacking
|13 hr
|GTW
|1
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Sat
|Anthony
|4
|Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Vict...
|Dec 22
|bobsrule99
|1
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|97
|Louisiana House candidate called for ban on bus...
|Dec 20
|TexasMadOn
|4
|looking for a dear friend
|Dec 2
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Christmas Festival in Natchitoches (Dec '11)
|Dec 1
|The Truth
|21
