Louisiana House candidate called for ban on businesses that employ Muslims: report
There are 4 comments on the NOLA.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled Louisiana House candidate called for ban on businesses that employ Muslims: report. In it, NOLA.com reports that:
A candidate for an open seat in the Louisiana Legislature has called for a ban on all businesses that are owned by or employ Muslims, according to The Times of Shreveport . Michael "Duke" Lowrie is running as a Republican for the 8th House District seat based in Bossier City .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NOLA.com.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Just another insane retarded Rep !
When non-Muslims are decreasing at record rates, who will business AND politicians turn to ?
|
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
That's a winner in Louisiana. Will be a winner all over U.s. in two months.
|
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Delusional much ?
lol
|
#4 Tuesday Dec 20
Well, you just hang around for a month, or two, and watch your Islamic dreams go up in smoke. I'll send you a wet toesack to put yourself out.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|Fri
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Vict...
|Dec 22
|bobsrule99
|1
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|97
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
|looking for a dear friend
|Dec 2
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC