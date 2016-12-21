Keithville home catches fire twice in...

Keithville home catches fire twice in less than 30 minutes

Firefighters had their work cut out for them after a house caught fire twice Friday morning in Keithville, a town located outside of Shreveport. Officials say they responded to a home on Ginny Road around 2 a.m. When they arrived, only the back of the house was on fire and they were able to quickly extinguish it.

