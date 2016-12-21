Gretna lands first West Bank Toastmasters club

The Toastmasters International officially chartered the Westbank Toastmasters on Dec. 6. Some members that received charter member certificates included, seated left to right, Beryl Harris, Kathleen Newsom, Liz Rayfield, Tina Guillot and standing left to right, Jeff Harris, Jim Lee, Jimmy Kirkland, Alan Richey Gideon Abror and Forrest Lamb. Meetings are held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Gretna Library with membership open to the public.

