Father begs for information about son's alleged shooter
It's been 2 months since a warrant was issued for Quinton Hill, wanted for a shooting that wounded another Shreveport man back in October. Now, family members of the alleged victim are begging for the public's help getting that suspect off the streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|12 hr
|Anthony
|4
|Dead Beat Dads
|Fri
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Vict...
|Dec 22
|bobsrule99
|1
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|97
|Louisiana House candidate called for ban on bus...
|Dec 20
|TexasMadOn
|4
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC