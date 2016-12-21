Family of slain Shreveport man hits t...

Family of slain Shreveport man hits the streets for justice

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Glen Turner's family handed out 200 fliers like these in Shreveport's Cherokee Park area on what would have been his 33rd birthday. The fliers contain his photo and the Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers telephone number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleco CEO Dec 28 Proofreader 8
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Dec 28 Bigp 51
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
shreveport lacking Dec 26 GTW 1
Dead Beat Dads Dec 26 Hilton is Back 10
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Dec 24 Anthony 4
News Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Vict... Dec 22 bobsrule99 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,245 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,574

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC