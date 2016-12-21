Coats for Kids distribution set Dec. ...

Coats for Kids distribution set Dec. 31 at 2 locations

16 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Thousands of coats collected during the annual KSLA News 12-Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning Coats for Kids drive will be distributed Dec. 31. Those needing coats can pick them up at Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana, 800 W. 70th St. in Shreveport, or Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning, 518 Benton Road in Bossier City.

