City works on 10-inch water main repair in downtown Shreveport

The Department of Water and Sewerage is currently repairing a 10-inch water main near the intersection of Spring Street and Milam in downtown Shreveport, according to the officials. The repair is affecting water to the following areas: 400 and 500 blocks of Spring Street; 200 block of Texas Street; 100 and 200 blocks of Milam Street; and 500 and 600 blocks of Market Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.