City of Shreveport sets holiday trash schedule

No garbage or recycling will be collected on Monday, Dec. 26. Instead, Monday's garbage and recycling collection will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday's customers will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In observance of New Year's Day, garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Tuesday's regular customers will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Bulk trash collections will not be scheduled for those two weeks. All heavy items will be scheduled for a future collection day.

