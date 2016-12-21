Churches and Homeland Security Unite ...

Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Victimize Katrina Victims

There are 1 comment on the NewsBlaze story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Victimize Katrina Victims. In it, NewsBlaze reports that:

Something has changed in some Christian churches, where there used to be preaching and teachings about righteousness and God. Being a member of a church meant that there were "kindred spirit brothers and sisters," in addition to reverence for the Holy Bible.

bobsrule99

Shreveport, LA

#1 Thursday Dec 22
Try worshiping in a Southern Baptist Church. A good one is guided by Godly deacons and a shepherding pastor. Not like these churches run by the pastor and his wife.
