There are on the NewsBlaze story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Victimize Katrina Victims. In it, NewsBlaze reports that:

Something has changed in some Christian churches, where there used to be preaching and teachings about righteousness and God. Being a member of a church meant that there were "kindred spirit brothers and sisters," in addition to reverence for the Holy Bible.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsBlaze.