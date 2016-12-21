Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Victimize Katrina Victims
There are 1 comment on the NewsBlaze story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Victimize Katrina Victims. In it, NewsBlaze reports that:
Something has changed in some Christian churches, where there used to be preaching and teachings about righteousness and God. Being a member of a church meant that there were "kindred spirit brothers and sisters," in addition to reverence for the Holy Bible.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
|
#1 Thursday Dec 22
Try worshiping in a Southern Baptist Church. A good one is guided by Godly deacons and a shepherding pastor. Not like these churches run by the pastor and his wife.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|Fri
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|97
|Louisiana House candidate called for ban on bus...
|Dec 20
|TexasMadOn
|4
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
|looking for a dear friend
|Dec 2
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC