Caught on Camera: Suspect in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Police have released surveillance video from shooting at an apartment complex in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood in hopes that someone will be able to identify the gunman. Officers were called the Clear Horizons apartments in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Monday after receiving reports that a man had been shot there.
