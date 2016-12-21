Body found behind old outlet mall in West Shreveport

Police are investigating the death of a man found in the woods behind the old outlet mall in West Shreveport early Saturday afternoon. Police say the body was found behind what is now the Regal Banquet and Conference Center off Greenwood Rd. just before 12:30 p.m. about 100 yards into the woods by a hunter who was in the area scouting locations.

