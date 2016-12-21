2 families displaced after apartment fire in west Shreveport
It happened around 7 p.m at the Villa Marquis Apartments in the 7100 block of Janey Street. Several people called after seeing smoke coming out of apartment number 2, according to SFD Emergency Services Officer, Clarence Reese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|Fri
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Vict...
|Dec 22
|bobsrule99
|1
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|97
|Louisiana House candidate called for ban on bus...
|Dec 20
|TexasMadOn
|4
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC