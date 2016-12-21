1 wounded in W. Shreveport drive-by shooting
Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in west Shreveport that sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the 2800 block of Milton Street just after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting and arrived to find 24-year-old Deangelo Cooper Jr, suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and upper body.
