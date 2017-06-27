Former Idaho School Bus Driver Charge...

Former Idaho School Bus Driver Charged With Reckless Driving

SHOSHONE, Idaho - A former school bus driver here was charged last week with misdemeanor reckless driving after a crash that injured dozens of students in April, the Times-News reports. A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 14, according to the newspaper.

