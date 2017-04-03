Flooding closes only paved road to so...

Flooding closes only paved road to southern Idaho town

Read more: KSL-TV

About 100 residents of West Village are water-bound after the only paved road out of town started flooding Friday. West Magic Road remains closed as water continues to run over the spillway from Magic Reservoir and overloading the Big Wood River, reported the Times-News.

