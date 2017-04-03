Flooding closes only paved road to southern Idaho town
About 100 residents of West Village are water-bound after the only paved road out of town started flooding Friday. West Magic Road remains closed as water continues to run over the spillway from Magic Reservoir and overloading the Big Wood River, reported the Times-News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shoshone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Woman would pay credit card debt, buy shoes wit... (Mar '09)
|Mar '14
|Henrieta
|2
|find love free here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Rosalee Kaumo
|1
|why would a man be hiding out (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|aintnohater
|1
|Review: E & M Ventures (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|E M CRAFTS
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Shoshone, ID (Sep '10)
|Nov '11
|Tim Leary
|5
|Denny Peyman (Apr '11)
|Jul '11
|Another CV
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shoshone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC