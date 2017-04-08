April 8, 2017: What to Know

Basque separatists ETA hand list of arms caches to French police: sources https://t.co/hjdo8uMQJX pic.twitter.com/H1cz0Hujpg Crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin building a temporary levee Saturday on the Boise River near Eagle Island. The four-foot-tall barrier is designed to keep floodwaters from further spilling into private property, including a large gravel pit in the Island Woods/Two Rivers neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.