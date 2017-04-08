April 8, 2017: What to Know
Basque separatists ETA hand list of arms caches to French police: sources https://t.co/hjdo8uMQJX pic.twitter.com/H1cz0Hujpg Crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin building a temporary levee Saturday on the Boise River near Eagle Island. The four-foot-tall barrier is designed to keep floodwaters from further spilling into private property, including a large gravel pit in the Island Woods/Two Rivers neighborhood.
Shoshone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Woman would pay credit card debt, buy shoes wit... (Mar '09)
|Mar '14
|Henrieta
|2
|find love free here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Rosalee Kaumo
|1
|why would a man be hiding out (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|aintnohater
|1
|Review: E & M Ventures (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|E M CRAFTS
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Shoshone, ID (Sep '10)
|Nov '11
|Tim Leary
|5
|Denny Peyman (Apr '11)
|Jul '11
|Another CV
|4
