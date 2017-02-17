Flu deaths on the rise this season
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has identified 47 flu-related deaths so far this season, according to a Friday news release. Of the 47 flu-related deaths, 36 were verified flu deaths and 11 are in the process of verification, Dr. Leslie Tengelsen , state influenza surveillance coordinator, said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Shoshone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Woman would pay credit card debt, buy shoes wit... (Mar '09)
|Mar '14
|Henrieta
|2
|find love free here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Rosalee Kaumo
|1
|why would a man be hiding out (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|aintnohater
|1
|Review: E & M Ventures (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|E M CRAFTS
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Shoshone, ID (Sep '10)
|Nov '11
|Tim Leary
|5
|Denny Peyman (Apr '11)
|Jul '11
|Another CV
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shoshone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC