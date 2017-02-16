As the snow slides
The annual February thaw triggered avalanches that closed highways in several places in the past week, once again stranding Stanley and some Salmon River Canyon residents. It will be at least two weeks before Highway 21 in the Avalanche Alley section between Banner Summit and Lowman is reopened, said Nathan Jerke of Idaho Transportation Department's Shoshone office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.
Add your comments below
Shoshone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Woman would pay credit card debt, buy shoes wit... (Mar '09)
|Mar '14
|Henrieta
|2
|find love free here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Rosalee Kaumo
|1
|why would a man be hiding out (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|aintnohater
|1
|Review: E & M Ventures (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|E M CRAFTS
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Shoshone, ID (Sep '10)
|Nov '11
|Tim Leary
|5
|Denny Peyman (Apr '11)
|Jul '11
|Another CV
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shoshone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC