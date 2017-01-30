Bear River Remembered

Bear River Remembered

One hundred-plus spectators including Shoshone tribal members, history buffs, politicians and non-native locals gathered in a small circle of trees tucked between two farms a few miles north of Preston, Idaho on Sunday. They were there to join the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Indians in commemorating the 154th anniversary of one of the largest mass killings of Native Americans in history: the Bear River Massacre.

