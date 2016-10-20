Idaho man pleads not guilty to sex ab...

Idaho man pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

Oct 20, 2016 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A 34-year-old Idaho man has pleaded not guilty in a Wyoming court to six counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The Gillette News Record reports that Timothy B. Duelke, of Shoshone, Idaho, entered the plea during his arraignment in District Court last week.

