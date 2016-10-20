Idaho man pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
A 34-year-old Idaho man has pleaded not guilty in a Wyoming court to six counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The Gillette News Record reports that Timothy B. Duelke, of Shoshone, Idaho, entered the plea during his arraignment in District Court last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shoshone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Woman would pay credit card debt, buy shoes wit... (Mar '09)
|Mar '14
|Henrieta
|2
|find love free here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Rosalee Kaumo
|1
|why would a man be hiding out (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|aintnohater
|1
|Review: E & M Ventures (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|E M CRAFTS
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Shoshone, ID (Sep '10)
|Nov '11
|Tim Leary
|5
|Denny Peyman (Apr '11)
|Jul '11
|Another CV
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shoshone Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC