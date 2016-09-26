Sacajawea Center continues to grow, e...

Sacajawea Center continues to grow, evolve

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 26, 2016 Read more: Post Register

A steady stream of visitors frequent the site each summer at the height of the tourist season. The 71-acre site adjacent to state Highway 28 that features a bronze statue of Sacajawea, the Salmon-born Indian woman who gained fame for her role in the Lewis and Clark Expedition in the early 1800s, has attracted its share of admirers and a few detractors since its inception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shoshone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
News Woman would pay credit card debt, buy shoes wit... (Mar '09) Mar '14 Henrieta 2
find love free here! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Rosalee Kaumo 1
why would a man be hiding out (Jan '13) Jan '13 aintnohater 1
Review: E & M Ventures (Feb '12) Feb '12 E M CRAFTS 1
Debate: Marijuana - Shoshone, ID (Sep '10) Nov '11 Tim Leary 5
Denny Peyman (Apr '11) Jul '11 Another CV 4
See all Shoshone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shoshone Forum Now

Shoshone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shoshone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shoshone, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,303

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC