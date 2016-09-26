Sacajawea Center continues to grow, evolve
A steady stream of visitors frequent the site each summer at the height of the tourist season. The 71-acre site adjacent to state Highway 28 that features a bronze statue of Sacajawea, the Salmon-born Indian woman who gained fame for her role in the Lewis and Clark Expedition in the early 1800s, has attracted its share of admirers and a few detractors since its inception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Shoshone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Woman would pay credit card debt, buy shoes wit... (Mar '09)
|Mar '14
|Henrieta
|2
|find love free here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Rosalee Kaumo
|1
|why would a man be hiding out (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|aintnohater
|1
|Review: E & M Ventures (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|E M CRAFTS
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Shoshone, ID (Sep '10)
|Nov '11
|Tim Leary
|5
|Denny Peyman (Apr '11)
|Jul '11
|Another CV
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shoshone Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC