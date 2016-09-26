Sacajawea Center continues to grow, evolve

A steady stream of visitors frequent the site each summer at the height of the tourist season. The 71-acre site adjacent to state Highway 28 that features a bronze statue of Sacajawea, the Salmon-born Indian woman who gained fame for her role in the Lewis and Clark Expedition in the early 1800s, has attracted its share of admirers and a few detractors since its inception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.