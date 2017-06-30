Supreme Court sends Three Fingers cas...

Supreme Court sends Three Fingers case back to Chelan

With new guidance from the state Supreme Court, a Chelan County judge must once again take up the fate of the Three Fingers - a distinctive, disused earthen fill that's jutted into Lake Chelan since 1961. More than four months after hearing oral arguments in Olympia, the nine justices Thursday unanimously ordered the case back to Superior Court.

