Ugandan children's choir sings in Shoreline
Imani Milele is a Christian organization in Uganda that provides housing and education for vulnerable children in their country, and the choir is comprised of children from the program. The choir has 38 members, 20 of which tour the East Coast, and 18 of which are on this West Coast tour.
