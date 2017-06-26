Students represent Okanogan County at music conference
Faith Lofthus and Ashley Blakemore represented the Okanogan County Chapter of the Washington State Music Teachers Association at the organization's state conference June 22-24 at Shoreline Community College in Lynnwood. Lofthus, a home-schooled junior from Tonasket, played "Csardas," a violin piece by Vittorio Monti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|ghostwriter88
|452
|Need some 30 in blue shorts
|Jun 23
|Live fast diarrhea
|1
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Jun 23
|Lcat33
|8
|9000 hundred bilion yearsago go home go home . ...
|Jun 20
|Traveler
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|Jun 19
|Evebrdy
|59
|Research Chems and Othee Medics
|Jun 18
|medsonline
|1
|Need sub strip in west seattle (Dec '16)
|Jun 18
|broc
|11
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC