Students represent Okanogan County at music conference

4 hrs ago

Faith Lofthus and Ashley Blakemore represented the Okanogan County Chapter of the Washington State Music Teachers Association at the organization's state conference June 22-24 at Shoreline Community College in Lynnwood. Lofthus, a home-schooled junior from Tonasket, played "Csardas," a violin piece by Vittorio Monti.

