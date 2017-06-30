MV's Schoffield finishes second in 80...

MV's Schoffield finishes second in 800 at Brooks PR Invitational

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Concord Monitor

Merrimack Valley's Kristie Schoffield ran to a second-place finish in the 800-meter run at the Brooks PR Invitational in Shoreline, Wash., on Saturday. Schoffield's time of 2 minutes, 7.13 seconds was just shy of first-place finisher Rachel McArthur out of Virginia's Patriot High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shoreline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Tue tiredofthecrap 454
Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12) Tue anonymous 273
Need blues shorts 30 in Capitol hill Jul 1 Highplainsd 1
Cory McElroy @ Aquarium Co op Jun 30 FishKeeper 1
Need sub strip in west seattle (Dec '16) Jun 29 Bellevue 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 29 lopez 60
Need some 30 in blue shorts Jun 23 Live fast diarrhea 1
See all Shoreline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shoreline Forum Now

Shoreline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shoreline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Shoreline, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC