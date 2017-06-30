MV's Schoffield finishes second in 800 at Brooks PR Invitational
Merrimack Valley's Kristie Schoffield ran to a second-place finish in the 800-meter run at the Brooks PR Invitational in Shoreline, Wash., on Saturday. Schoffield's time of 2 minutes, 7.13 seconds was just shy of first-place finisher Rachel McArthur out of Virginia's Patriot High School.
