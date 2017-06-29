'I'm terrified': Fight over Fircrest School divides families of...
It was his first response to the question: How does he like Fircrest School? Autistic and mostly nonverbal, Sargent has spent eight years at the state-run residential center in Shoreline. In that time, the 26-year-old has become a minor celebrity as a nature photographer, featured on TV and exhibiting around town, including at the Museum of Special Art, which is devoted to artists with disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory McElroy @ Aquarium Co op
|1 hr
|FishKeeper
|1
|Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12)
|16 hr
|anonymous
|272
|Need sub strip in west seattle (Dec '16)
|23 hr
|Bellevue
|12
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|Thu
|lopez
|60
|In need of 30's
|Wed
|Eastcoasttraveler
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jun 26
|ghostwriter88
|452
|Need some 30 in blue shorts
|Jun 23
|Live fast diarrhea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC