Driving Success: Washington DOT Manages Traffic 24/7 Using Video Wall of NEC Displays

When a regional traffic management center in Washington state outgrew its building - as well as the size of its roadway monitoring system - the staff realized it was time not just for a physical upgrade, but a technological one, too. The Washington State Department of Transportation built its first traffic management center to monitor and control traffic in Seattle in the 1960s, adding others across the state over the decades, along with new detection devices and cameras as technology advanced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.