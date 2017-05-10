Now it's a race: King County Sheriff gets a challenger
Mitzi Johanknecht is a 32-year veteran of the King County Sheriff's Office. She is challenging John Urquhart for his position as King County Sheriff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crosscut.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens Seattle
|4 hr
|Dennis_kozz
|2
|Stacie Sandritter
|May 9
|Jake is not a hoa...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|May 8
|sulliap
|50
|Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattl...
|May 6
|Coal is King
|5
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|May 5
|cal
|442
|A list of Seahawks 2017 Undrafted Rookies
|May 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Local officials prepare for regional emergncy (May '16)
|May '16
|Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC