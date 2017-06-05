Lynnwood City Council to vote Monday ...

Lynnwood City Council to vote Monday on crumb rubber use for Meadowdale Playfields

Friday May 19

On Monday, May 22, the Lynnwood City Council will decide if crumb rubber is their preferred material for the Meadowdale Playfields renovation project. The Lynnwood City Council briefly discussed the project as a memo item during Monday night's business meeting.

