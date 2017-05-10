Harbor Square Athletic Club tennis te...

Harbor Square Athletic Club tennis team wins national championship

May 10, 2017

Members of the 65+ 6.0 Harbor Square tennis team braved temperatures up to 108 degrees, 40 mph swirling winds and matches at 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. to win the national championship in Surprise, Ariz., May 5-7. All are members of Harbor Square Athletic Club.

