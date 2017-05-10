Edmonds Driftwood Players announces. ...

Edmonds Driftwood Players announces. 2017 scholarship winners

Thursday May 4

Edmonds Driftwood Players has announced the four 2017 scholarship winners from the June Martin Fund, and one recipient of the Ralph Eaton Fund . The Board of Directors approved each $500 award in late April.

