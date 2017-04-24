South County Politics: Legislators look to extended special session
Democratic State Rep. Ruth Kagi and Democratic State Sen. Guy Palumbo both anticipate that the Legislature may need to work beyond the scheduled 30-day special session that started Monday. Democratic State Rep. Shelley Kloba, however, expresses hope that the Legislature can finish in one 30-day special session.
