Shoreline CC to present foreign policy discussion series starting April 13

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, is presenting a series, "Great Discussions of Foreign Policy Issues," on eight Thursday evenings, from April 13-June 1. Topics are: A Trade and Politics - April 13 A The Future of Europe - April 20 A Conflict in the South China Sea - April 27 A Saudi Arabia in Transition - May 4 A U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum - May 11 A Latin America's Political Pendulum - May 18 A Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan - May 25 A Nuclear Security - June 1 Enrollment is limited. Cost is $35 to register for the series, which includes a briefing book containing papers on the eight issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.