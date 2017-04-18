Shoreline CC to present foreign policy discussion series starting April 13
The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, is presenting a series, "Great Discussions of Foreign Policy Issues," on eight Thursday evenings, from April 13-June 1. Topics are: A Trade and Politics - April 13 A The Future of Europe - April 20 A Conflict in the South China Sea - April 27 A Saudi Arabia in Transition - May 4 A U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum - May 11 A Latin America's Political Pendulum - May 18 A Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan - May 25 A Nuclear Security - June 1 Enrollment is limited. Cost is $35 to register for the series, which includes a briefing book containing papers on the eight issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|3 hr
|jvgendel
|46
|He posts video of murder he did
|Sun
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Apr 16
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|Apr 13
|yousea16
|1
|Local officials prepare for regional emergncy (May '16)
|May '16
|Johnson
|1
|Shoreline Garage Door Repair (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|JonasCMorrison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC