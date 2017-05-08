Sean Green: Living (His Version of) The American Dream - Fri, 28 Apr 2017 PST
Kouchlock Productions Colbert Employees: 10 Current strains: White Russian, Chocolate Chunk, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, Blue Champagne, Dutch Treat, Orange Kush, Blueberry Trainwreck, Death Star, and Strawberry Sour D. The owner of Kouchlock Productions in Colbert, a marijuana grow operation and processing business, was the first cannabis producer in Washington State to receive a license to grow back in 2014. Green became somewhat of a celebrity three years ago when the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced that he had earned the first grow license.
