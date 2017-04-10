Hopelink and City of Redmond groundbreaking event
Hopelink provides a network of critical social services through a number of different programs - including housing, transportation, family development, financial assistance, employment programs, adult education, financial literacy training and five food banks. The agency's service centers, housing and transportation programs help more than 60,000 people every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redmond Neighborhood Blog.
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|7 hr
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|Thu
|yousea16
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Mike Noll
|34
|When is the NFL Draft 2017?
|Apr 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Love washington
|Apr 9
|Just me
|1
|Local officials prepare for regional emergncy (May '16)
|May '16
|Johnson
|1
|Shoreline Garage Door Repair (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|JonasCMorrison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC