EdCC President Jean Hernandez announces retirement after six years

Friday Apr 14 Read more: My Edmonds

Dr. Jean Hernandez, who has led Edmonds Community College for more than six years, has announced her retirement. Hernandez is expected to stay on board through the end of 2017.

