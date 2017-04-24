EdCC President Jean Hernandez announces retirement after six years
Dr. Jean Hernandez, who has led Edmonds Community College for more than six years, has announced her retirement. Hernandez is expected to stay on board through the end of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iso of information plz read
|22 hr
|Rachel Armes Deweese
|1
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Pogo
|5
|Ultimate Guide to running backs: Seahawks 2017 ...
|Apr 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Apr 21
|Krista
|47
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ...
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC