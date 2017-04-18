'Deadliest Catch' captain Sig Hansen won't face charges in alleged abuse

Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen won't face criminal charges on claims that he sexually abused his toddler daughter nearly three decades ago, Snohomish County prosecutors said Tuesday after conducting a review of old case materials. "We have concluded that it's outside our charging standards and we're going to maintain our original decision not to charge Mr. Hansen," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Baldock said.

