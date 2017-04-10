Congresswoman Jayapal to hold town hall meeting in Shoreline April 18
These meetings are a continuation of a series of town halls that began in March and will extend throughout the year. At the events, Jayapal will discuss her work in Congress and take questions from constituents.
