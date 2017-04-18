City Council OKs Option M for marsh b...

City Council OKs Option M for marsh buffers; moves crumb rubber ban extension forward

After months of discussion, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed on a response to the Washington State Department of Ecology that would address the appropriate buffer for the Edmonds Marsh as part of the city's draft Shoreline Master Program . The council also moved a step further toward extending for another six months the city's moratorium on installing turf infill made of recycled tires on all public athletic fields in Edmonds.

