City Council OKs Option M for marsh buffers; moves crumb rubber ban extension forward
After months of discussion, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed on a response to the Washington State Department of Ecology that would address the appropriate buffer for the Edmonds Marsh as part of the city's draft Shoreline Master Program . The council also moved a step further toward extending for another six months the city's moratorium on installing turf infill made of recycled tires on all public athletic fields in Edmonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He posts video of murder he did
|Sun
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Sun
|Shellyryan098
|45
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Apr 16
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|Apr 13
|yousea16
|1
|Local officials prepare for regional emergncy (May '16)
|May '16
|Johnson
|1
|Shoreline Garage Door Repair (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|JonasCMorrison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC