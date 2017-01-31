Troopers: Shoreline DUI driver was 6x...

Troopers: Shoreline DUI driver was 6x legal blood-alcohol level

Friday Jan 27

State troopers say they found a man passed out on the Interstate 5 shoulder in Mountlake Terrace Thursday morning with a blood-alcohol level at six times the legal limit. State troopers say they found a man passed out on the Interstate 5 shoulder in Mountlake Terrace Thursday morning with a blood-alcohol level at six times the legal limit.

