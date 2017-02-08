Seattle isn't alone: Resistance rises...

Seattle isn't alone: Resistance rises up in the 'burbs

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Dozens of residents crowded onto the four corners of Edmonds Way and 100th Ave W, a busy intersection where locals go for groceries and commuters zoom past to catch the ferry. "I think it's important that we organize and demonstrate on a micro-local level in addition to the big cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shoreline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) 2 hr WAisahellhole 434
Painsss 21 hr Kaylee 3
NORSTROM going bankrupt Wed Where 1
Seahawk schedule 2017 Tue SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Yes the Patriots won! Mon Brushy 2
SEAHAWKS KEY DATES FOR THIS OFFSEASON: Seahawks... Mon SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Local officials prepare for regional emergncy (May '16) May '16 Johnson 1
See all Shoreline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shoreline Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for King County was issued at February 09 at 4:00AM PST

Shoreline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shoreline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Shoreline, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,431 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC