King County testing postage-paid ballots in February

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Bellingham Herald

King County voters will be able to mail in February ballots for free, as election officials test the use of postage-paid return envelopes in the upcoming special election. Officials say the goal of the pilot project is to see whether pre-paid postage could increase voter turnout by making it easier for people to mail in ballots.

