Happy to hit the books, dozens of immigrant parents find a new voice as school leaders
The pervasive storyline about low-income or immigrant parents is that, working multiple jobs, they don't have time to get involved with their children's schooling. But every Saturday morning and again on Tuesday nights, two dozen moms - and a couple of dads - are earnestly bucking that stereotype by diving into lessons on school and state governance through Washington's Parent Leadership Training Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blues
|9 hr
|Zippy
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|11 hr
|Gracia castillo
|33
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Wed
|Danl Boone
|16
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan 16
|Polebender2
|3
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Jan 16
|Falcon Fan
|2
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Jan 15
|Anonymous
|3
|Local officials prepare for regional emergncy (May '16)
|May '16
|Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC