Happy to hit the books, dozens of immigrant parents find a new voice as school leaders

Read more: Seattle Times

The pervasive storyline about low-income or immigrant parents is that, working multiple jobs, they don't have time to get involved with their children's schooling. But every Saturday morning and again on Tuesday nights, two dozen moms - and a couple of dads - are earnestly bucking that stereotype by diving into lessons on school and state governance through Washington's Parent Leadership Training Institute.

